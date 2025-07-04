Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.