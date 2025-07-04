Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aflac by 224.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 66.2% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 27,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0%

Aflac stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

