Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 19,212 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 2.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 104.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,468,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 751,845 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.4% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 10.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48. Crh Plc has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.