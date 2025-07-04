iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 837,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

