Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.