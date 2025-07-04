First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) versus First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.39%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and First Republic Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $124.95 million 0.62 -$6.61 million ($0.22) -37.30 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp -1.47% -1.20% -0.08% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

