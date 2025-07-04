Contrasting Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) & MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 34.62% 52.68% 19.11% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 2 3 0 2.33 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus target price of $88.38, indicating a potential downside of 18.37%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and MingZhu Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $826.93 million 5.57 $237.12 million $5.38 20.12 MingZhu Logistics $40.43 million 1.92 -$6.19 million N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats MingZhu Logistics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

