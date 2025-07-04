1,386,900 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,386,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $211,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venture Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

