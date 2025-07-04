MXC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. MXC has a market cap of $6.27 million and $1.52 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,767.78 or 0.99918294 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,476.10 or 0.99650345 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,976,806,543 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,789,523 coins. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,976,580,523.66000012. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00220844 USD and is down -9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,012,350.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

