Critical Survey: Grasim Industries (GRSXY) vs. Its Peers

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grasim Industries pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 2.69% 5.25% 1.68% Grasim Industries Competitors 3.32% -34.41% 5.65%

Risk & Volatility

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $17.74 billion $915.25 million 28.01 Grasim Industries Competitors $6.37 billion $620.41 million 7.47

This table compares Grasim Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Grasim Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grasim Industries rivals beat Grasim Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

