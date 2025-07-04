Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

