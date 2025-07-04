Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

