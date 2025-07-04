Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Duolingo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total transaction of $3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,516,908.25. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,180. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $395.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.