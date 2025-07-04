Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

