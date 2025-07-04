Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,773,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $198.71 and a one year high of $247.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.