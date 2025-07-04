Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
