Fetch.ai Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $118.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. Fetch.ai’s official website is superintelligence.io.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

