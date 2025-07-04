Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $12.03 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 202.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

