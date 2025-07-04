First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 6,716 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after buying an additional 3,443,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,509,000 after acquiring an additional 366,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,997,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.61 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

