Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 497,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.99 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

