Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,473,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 192,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

