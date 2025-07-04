Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

