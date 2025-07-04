Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 105,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 8,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.