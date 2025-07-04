Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.76.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
