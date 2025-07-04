Q2 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Lowered by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

