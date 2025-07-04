GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,463,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,104,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,551,000 after acquiring an additional 208,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

