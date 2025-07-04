Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

