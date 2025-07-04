IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,653 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CME Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.87.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

