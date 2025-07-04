IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 14,207 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $837,017,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,303,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $566.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $516.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

