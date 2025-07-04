John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HPS opened at $14.47 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

