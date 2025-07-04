MFS Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE:MIN opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $2.79.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
