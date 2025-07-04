MFS Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

