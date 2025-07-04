Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NPCT opened at $11.23 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.