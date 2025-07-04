Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.