Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,503,000 after purchasing an additional 770,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,247,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,451,000 after buying an additional 413,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,154,000 after buying an additional 1,331,294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,732,000 after acquiring an additional 347,872 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PBA opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

