Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after buying an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after buying an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.15.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

