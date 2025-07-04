Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VEA stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.