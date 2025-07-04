Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $182.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $183.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

