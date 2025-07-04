Brookstone Capital Management Has $33.63 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,982 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $33,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $161,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of PNOV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $667.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

