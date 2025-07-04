Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.22 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

