Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.54 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.