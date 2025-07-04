SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

