Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 8.9%

BATS:FLQL opened at $63.56 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.