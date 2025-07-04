Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.25 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

