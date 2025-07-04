Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC Sells 4,737 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 10.0% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 204,095 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

