IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,380 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $787.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $866.92 and a 200-day moving average of $876.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

