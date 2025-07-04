Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

