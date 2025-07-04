Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 308,562 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,562 shares during the quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

