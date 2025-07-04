Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 10.1% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,942,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,574 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $14,123,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $123.02.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

