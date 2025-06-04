Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 11,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $447.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

