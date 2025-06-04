NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 791,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

